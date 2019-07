“Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen, so they’re very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings... There’s a small window where he’s able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-22/hes-not-respected-81-year-old-commerce-secretary-wilbur-ross-apparently-cant-stay