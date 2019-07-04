Behold, The New Quincy Institute: A Think Tank Dedicated to Peace and Restraint

Since peaceful foreign policy was a founding principle of the United States, it’s appropriate that the name of this think tank harken back to history. It will be called the Quincy Institute, an homage to John Quincy Adams, who in a seminal speech on Independence Day in 1821 declared that the United States “goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.” The Quincy Institute will promote a foreign policy based on that live-and-let-live principle.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/a-think-tank-dedicated-to-peace-and-restraint/