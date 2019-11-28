Bellingcat---Malign Propaganda Agent Of The Deep State And George Soros

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, November 28th, 2019

Imperialist propaganda firm Bellingcat has published a response to the ever-expanding OPCW scandal, and it’s got to be seen to be believed. Before we begin I should highlight that Bellingcat is funded by the National Endowment for Democracy, which according to its own cofounder was set up to do overtly what the CIA had previously been doing covertly, namely orchestrating narrative management geared toward the elimination of governments which refuse to comply with U.S. interests.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/11/27/narrative-managers-faceplant-in-opcw-scandal-spin-job/

 

