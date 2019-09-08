Beltway Sellouts: Business Roundtable Amputates the Invisible Hand

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, September 8th, 2019

The Business Roundtable last week produced a 400-page publication claiming that its members should no longer look first to profitability but should follow the interests of stakeholders as a whole, including employees and the environment. This is pabulum we are used to from the titans of Big Business, who are no longer truly capitalist in our distorted low-interest-rate economy. The problem is, that by downplaying the central tenet of capitalism, they may, like the acolytes of central planning, produce hugely sub-optimal economic results.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.tbwns.com/2019/08/26/the-bears-lair-business-roundtable-amputates-the-invisible-hand/#more-2046

 

