Beyond Abomination: A Life Sentence For Repairing Weed Delivery Trucks In A State Where It's Now Legal!

I was never alleged to have bought, sold, or even used marijuana. Rather, my business repaired semi-trucks for a company that trafficked marijuana. I didn't think I was doing anything wrong as I didn't do anything with marijuana. I was wrong, according to the federal court in Gainesville, Georgia. My business, nestled near Chicago, was auctioned by lawyers in Georgia to pay for their services to secure the life sentence after my home and savings were spent. Two months ago, recreational marijuana was approved for sale by the Illinois legislature. Some of my business equipment is likely again being used to repair trucks that have hauled marijuana. For over 17 years, I have watched robbers, rapists, and even murderers come and go at the prison.

