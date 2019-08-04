Beyond Meat: Fake Meat, Fakier Money

These are strange times… with strange portents in the night sky. Nothing is quite what it appears to be.

No ground is solid enough to stand on. No number can be trusted. And all the old, time-tested traditions – from balanced budgets, to IPOs, to honest prices – have been swept away by dishonest money.

The purpose of real money is to coordinate, calibrate, and commemorate who owes what to whom. It is vital information for a modern, post-Paleolithic economy. Take it away and everything goes a little flooey.

