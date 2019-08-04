Beyond Meat: Fake Meat, Fakier Money

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, August 4th, 2019

These are strange times… with strange portents in the night sky. Nothing is quite what it appears to be.

No ground is solid enough to stand on. No number can be trusted. And all the old, time-tested traditions – from balanced budgets, to IPOs, to honest prices – have been swept away by dishonest money.

The purpose of real money is to coordinate, calibrate, and commemorate who owes what to whom. It is vital information for a modern, post-Paleolithic economy. Take it away and everything goes a little flooey.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=wm#inbox/FMfcgxwDqTlLGKclmnljZkhkDLvzwjnG

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.