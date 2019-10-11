Big Government, Trade Nannies And The Rightwing Drift To Statism

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, October 11th, 2019

America didn't get rich because it had politicians who were guiding, nudging, or protecting the American economy from foreigners. The American economy expanded rapidly thanks to a a growing and hard-working population that made the most of a growing supply of capital. Since the US had such a free economy, it was very attractive to foreign investors. Much of that capital was foreign-owned, but contrary to the theories of the economic nationalists, that wasn't a problem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

