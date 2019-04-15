Big Tech's Big Lie: Instead Of Hiring, Tech Companies Spent Tax Savings On Buybacks

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, April 15th, 2019

Back in 2017, when they were making their supportive case for Trump's tax cut and offshore tax repatriation holiday, the largest US technology companies promised they would go on hiring sprees and boost the economy. Just over a year after getting what they wanted, fund flow data shows that - contrary to Goldman's recent calculations  - these firms gave most of their huge tax savings to investors in the form of buybacks..

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-15/big-techs-big-lie-instead-hiring-tech-companies-spent-tax-savings-buybacks

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.