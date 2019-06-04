Big Trouble's Brewing---Even Gold Is Getting Its Revenge

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, June 4th, 2019

Gold is getting its revenge. Try as he might Mr. Tariff Man can’t dominate all the headlines all the time. Everyone once in a while something more important than the Trump Man-Baby Show should take center stage.Gold has moved more than $50 in just under three trading sessions, blowing past near term resistance and, more importantly, reminding everyone just how quickly the reserve asset of the world economy can call bullshit on the proclamations and machinations of the morons who think they run the world.

 

 

 

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2019/06/03/gold-makes-its-grievances-heard/

 

