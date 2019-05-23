Bitcoin, Gold, and the Battle for Sound Money

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

Professor Ammous’s Tour de Force begins where it should; the origins of money, then monetary metals, the government takeover of money, time preference, Austrian business cycle theory, money and freedom, and finally digital money.  For those wanting to know what the heck a Bitcoin is, it may seem like a long wait. Changes in money don’t happen overnight. All of your questions about Bitcoin are answered in Chapter 10. However, with a bibliography loaded with Hoppe, Higgs, Hazlett, Mises, Raico, and Rothbard, don’t skip ahead.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

