Blinded By The Central Banks: Hey, Wall Street, Them Shoots Ain't So Green!

As global stocks soar back towards prior record highs, this time reportedly on the heels of 'green shoots' from China; it is hard not be stunned at the level of cognitive dissonance among the investing public (and their algorithmic partners) who seem capable of cherry-picking the data that supports their asset-gathering and commission-raking narratives......We have seen a few green shoots before... how's that worked out?

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-02/trader-warns-market-blinded-central-bank-not-animal-spirits