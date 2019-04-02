Blinded By The Central Banks: Hey, Wall Street, Them Shoots Ain't So Green!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019

As global stocks soar back towards prior record highs, this time reportedly on the heels of 'green shoots' from China; it is hard not be stunned at the level of cognitive dissonance among the investing public (and their algorithmic partners) who seem capable of cherry-picking the data that supports their asset-gathering and commission-raking narratives......We have seen a few green shoots before... how's that worked out?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

