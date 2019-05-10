Bobby Three-Sticks' Cowardly Lie---Embrace Of The CrowdStrike Scam About Who Hacked The DNC Computers

On the DNC leak, Mueller started with the prejudice that it was “the Russians” and he deliberately and systematically excluded from evidence anything that contradicted that view. Mueller, as a matter of determined policy, omitted key steps which any honest investigator would undertake. He did not commission any forensic examination of the DNC servers. He did not interview Bill Binney. He did not interview Julian Assange. His failure to do any of those obvious things renders his report worthless.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-09/craig-murray-real-muellergate-scandal