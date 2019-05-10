Bolton & Pompeo Are Menace Enough----Then There's NATO's Pompous Nincompoop, Jens Stoltenberg

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 10th, 2019

Once head of NATO, Stoltenberg underwent a predictable transformation: The lifelong anti-war dove who had protested the Vietnam War in his youth, overnight became an armchair war hawk. Today, Stoltenberg is all for sucking both Ukraine and Georgia – weak, unstable and violent states lastingly destabilized by US and Western coups – into his (supposedly) mighty NATO.

Stoltenberg’s raving ego and vanity have just been fed by the witless ovations of the US Congress, much as US President Woodrow Wilson, a century ago reveled in the adulation of the crowds of Europe as his own mad, megalomaniacal policies sold them down the river for 30 more years of war, poverty, fear, conquest and death.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/05/04/natos-stoltenberg-satans-man-of-straw/

 

