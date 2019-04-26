Bolton's Attack On The Troika Of Tyranny Is Just Code For Empire First

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 26th, 2019

None of these countries poses even the remotest threat to the United States. They have dismal human rights records, but that hasn’t been a concern for the Trump administration anywhere else in the world. So, why is Bolton bothering to waste his rhetorical flourishes on the trio? The national security advisor claims that Cuba is propping up Maduro. He hints that Ortega’s days are numbered. Is Bolton campaigning to revive what had once been the traditional U.S. approach to Latin America: invasion, occupation, regime change?

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://fpif.org/whats-behind-boltons-attacks-on-the-troika-of-tyranny/

