Bonfire Of The Central Bank Vanities Begins: Turkey's President Fires Its Governor Owing To Failing Economics

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 6th, 2019

Turkey on Saturday fired its central bank governor as policy differences between the government and the bank deepened in the face of an economic slump, volatility in the lira currency and high inflation.....No official reason was given for the sacking, but markets have speculated over recent weeks that Cetinkaya may be pushed out by the government because of his reluctance to cut rates.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.reuters.com/article/turkey-cenbank-governor-idINKCN1U103C?utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_content=5d2079820ca7240001caaca3&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter

