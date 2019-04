There is a “crisis” brewing in America which will affect more Americans than the subprime crisis in 2008.

What is it? It’s the pension and retirement crisis. According to a recent report from the National Retirement Planning Week the three “legs” of the retirement “stool” are Social Security, private pensions and personal savings. None are in great shape.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=310623&preview_id=310623&preview_nonce=10ed8d5aad&preview=true