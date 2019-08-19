Boondoggle USA: How Imperial Washington Wastes $1.254 Trillion Per Year On "National Security"

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, August 19th, 2019

There are at least 10 separate pots of money dedicated to fighting wars, preparing for yet more wars, and dealing with the consequences of wars already fought. So the next time a president, a general, a secretary of defense, or a hawkish member of Congress insists that the U.S. military is woefully underfunded, think twice. A careful look at U.S. defense expenditures offers a healthy corrective to such wildly inaccurate claims.

 

 

 

http://www.tomdispatch.com/post/176561/tomgram%3A_hartung_and_smithberger%2C_a_dollar-by-dollar_tour_of_the_national_security_state/#more

 

