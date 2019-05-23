Braying Tesla Bulls Find An Exit Ramp: It's The Trade War, Stupid!

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

The Tesla "pain trade" continues, as yet another notable Tesla bull is capitulating. Following in the footsteps of Wedbush, Morgan Stanley and Citibank, all of whom offered dismal outlooks and price targets for Tesla in the past few days, Gene Munster of Loup Ventures, who has been defending the company non-stop over the last several years, has now issued a stern warning..... Munster cited shrinking sales in China and the ongoing trade war as the reason for his increasingly bearish commentary.

Image result for goofy images of elon musk

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-23/tesla-tumbles-below-185-falls-7th-day-gene-munster-capitulates

