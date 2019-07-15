Breakout At 3,000? Why It's Not Gonna Happen

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 15th, 2019

History is clear on this one. If this is the beginning of a full-blown rate-cutting cycle by the Fed in an attempt to ward off a recession à la 1990, 2001 or 2008, stocks typically don’t do well after the first cut. On the other hand, if the cut is not associated with a further slowdown, but a reacceleration or stabilization in growth, then equity markets have a chance to move higher and finally break above 3000 on a sustained basis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-14/bearish-morgan-stanley-doubles-down-why-bank-sees-sp-falling-back-under-3000

