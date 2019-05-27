Brexiters Surge---Tories And Labor Smashed In UK

The night also confirmed an extraordinary revival of the Lib Dems, who overtook the Tories in Theresa May’s Maidenhead seat and came first in Jeremy Corbyn’s north London home of Islington.

Overnight, the Brexit party gained 28 seats, with the Lib Dems in second on 15 seats. Labour held 10, having lost seven so far, the Green party won seven, a gain of four, and the Tories were languishing in fifth place, with just three seats.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/may/27/eu-elections-tories-and-labour-savaged-as-voters-take-brexit-revenge