BTFD! The Donald Just Declared Currency War On Top Of His Trade War

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, June 18th, 2019

Amusingly, Draghi's somewhat striking admission of defeat, prompted an immediate response from none other than the US president, who tweeted "Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others"....

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-18/draghi-unleashes-global-chaos-preview-more-stimulus-prompts-angry-response-trump

 

