Bull Getting The Boots: Walgreens' $70 Billion LBO Signals Top's In

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

If investors ever needed a clear signal that this is the top of the market, they now have one. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares surged Wednesday after speculation that the U.S.-listed drugstore group has been considering a $70 billion take-private deal. If private equity can pull it off, it would be the biggest-ever leveraged buyout, dwarfing the $45 billion take-private transaction of energy group TXU in 2007, which occurred just a year before the financial crisis rocked global markets and prompted unprecedented intervention by global central banks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/walgreens-possible-70-billion-buyout-is-a-clear-sign-the-stock-market-rally-is-about-to-end-2019-11-06?mod=home-page

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.