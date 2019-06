After a decade of near zero interest rates, $33 Trillion in liquidity, and a seemingly unstoppable “bull market run,” which was caused by zero-rates and an endless stream of liquidity, it is not surprising investors expect the same outcome – forever.

However, assumptions are always a dangerous thing. Markets have a nasty habit of doing exactly the opposite of what the masses expect........

