Buried In Debt, Millennials Slipping Ever Further Behind

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 20th, 2019

Hobbled by the financial crisis and recession that struck as they began their working life, Americans born between 1981 and 1996 have failed to match every other generation of young adults born since the Great Depression. They have less wealth, less property, lower marriage rates and fewer children, according to new data that compare generations at similar ages.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/playing-catch-up-in-the-game-of-life-millennials-approach-middle-age-in-crisis-11558290908?mod=hp_lead_pos5

