The key is the labor market, and that really means businesses. When we look around at the most meaningful indications of how they are faring, it just doesn’t look good. Last week, we saw it in corporate profits which this week helps us explain another warning sign: the cutbacks in capex.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=361578&preview_id=361578&preview_nonce=386e4b9df6&preview=true