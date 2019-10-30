By Protecting Syria’s Idlib, the US Created a Hideout for Baghdadi & ISIS

Even as US officials acknowledged that Idlib was home to the largest faction of al-Qaeda fighters since 9/11, supporters of regime change and the US government itself fiercely protected the province....With Baghdadi’s killing, they were forced to contend with the fact that they helped provide a sanctuary to the bloodthirsty ruler of ISIS.....But the proverbial elephant in the room continued to go unnoticed, or ignored: The US had been using diplomatic leverage and threats of military force to keep Baghdadi’s hosts in power.

https://thegrayzone.com/2019/10/29/by-protecting-idlib-the-us-created-a-safe-haven-for-baghdadi-and-isis/