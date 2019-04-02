Can Washington Ever Stop Meddling? Economic Sanctions On Nicaragua Are Acts Of War Which Won't Dislodge The Sandinistas After 4 Decades

Nevertheless, it is not the proper role of the United States to interfere in the internal affairs of either country. Even the imposition of economic sanctions would be inappropriate, much less launching a military intervention. At the same time, opponents of U.S. meddling should stop whitewashing the odious record of the Venezuelan and Nicaraguan leftist regimes. There is no need to excuse, much less lionize, socialist autocrats while opposing Washington’s fondness for forcible regime change. Those are separate issues and should remain so.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/nicaragua-washingtons-other-hemispheric-nemesis/