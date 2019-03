Freight shipment volume in the US across all modes of transportation – truck, rail, air, and barge – in February fell 2.1% from February a year ago, according to the Cass Freight Index, released today. The three months in a row of year-over-year declines are the first such declines since the transportation recession of 2015 and 2016.

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/03/18/declining-freight-volume-signals-slowdown-for-goods-based-economy/