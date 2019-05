It looks as though everybody, including the media, is starting to understand that Elon Musk's once grandiose "Hyperloop" idea, to be built by The Boring Company, isn't the futuristic game changer that it was pitched as. In fact, it's looking more and more like a very rudimentary idea that's been around for decades: a car in a tunnel.

