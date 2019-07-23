Carmeggedon Update: Nissan Joins Auto Layoff Parade---55,000 Global Job Cuts And Counting

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

What some auto manufacturers and industry experts were passing off as a slight hiccup for the auto industry is rapidly turning into a full-scale recession if not all out depression, one complete with a litany of layoffs in the global auto industry as sales in major countries like the United States and China have been steadily deteriorating for the last 18 months.

We've already seen massive planned layoffs from US auto makers like Ford, and now Nissan is the latest to join the mass layoffs bandwagon, with Kyodo reporting that Nissan will cut over 10,000 jobs globally, or over 7% of its entire global workforce.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-23/nissan-slashing-over-10000-jobs-globally-7-its-entire-workforce

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.