Carnage At Deutsche Bank

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 9th, 2019

Deutsche Bank didn’t waste any time getting to work with the hatchet. On Sunday, July 7, it announced 18,000 job losses worldwide, the complete closure of its equities trading division and significant cuts to fixed income and rates businesses. On Monday, July 8, the cuts began. As London and New York slept, blissfully unaware of what was to come, the bank was already sacking entire teams in Sydney and Hong Kong.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.forbes.com/sites/francescoppola/2019/07/08/carnage-at-deutsche-bank/#3817dac87c60

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.