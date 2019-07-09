Carnage At Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank didn’t waste any time getting to work with the hatchet. On Sunday, July 7, it announced 18,000 job losses worldwide, the complete closure of its equities trading division and significant cuts to fixed income and rates businesses. On Monday, July 8, the cuts began. As London and New York slept, blissfully unaware of what was to come, the bank was already sacking entire teams in Sydney and Hong Kong.

