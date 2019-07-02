Cars, Games, Planes, Everything Except Brains: Washington's Trade War With The EC Heats Up

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019

The EU has its own pending WTO case against Boeing. The EU in April published its preliminary list of U.S. goods being targeted in a $12 billion plan for retaliatory tariffs over subsidies to Boeing, with a focus on farm products from areas that help form Trump’s political base. Other items in the wide-ranging target list included ketchup, nuts, video game consoles and bicycle pedals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

