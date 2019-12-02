China Calling The Great Dealmaker's Bluff: Roll-Back Existing Tariffs Or No Phase 1 Fig Leaf

Until now, China had largely kept the key hurdles in the ongoing US-China trade talks close to the vest, fearful that "breaking the embargo" so to speak on what have been confidential talks so far, could anger the US side. Now in a surprise diplomatic reversal, one which has the intent of signaling to the world that China will no longer play by Washington's unspoken if assumed rules, overnight China's nationalistic Global Times tabloid reported that Beijing now "insists" that existing tariffs must be removed as part of a "Phase 1" trade deal, well beyond the US "ask" of merely scrapping those tariffs which are set to kick in on December 15.

"Sources with direct knowledge of the trade talks told the Global Times on Saturday that the U.S. must remove existing tariffs, not planned tariffs, as part of the deal," said the report.

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/gloves-come-china-insists-existing-tariffs-must-be-scrapped-phase-1-trade-deal