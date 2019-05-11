China Car Sales Tank 16.6% In April, Falling For A Record 11 Months In A Row

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, May 11th, 2019

No country has better exemplified the global automobile recession than China. Sales for the world's largest auto market continue to deteriorate, with the latest report confirming that passenger vehicle sales in China tanked yet again – this time dropping 16.6% year-over-year to 1.54 million units, following a 12% decline in March and an 18.5% slide in February. In addition, April SUV sales fell 14.7% to 642,220 units.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

