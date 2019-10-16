China Housing Sales Plunge During Normal Golden Week Surge Period

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

Sales of new homes in Beijing dropped to their lowest level since 2014 during the week following the National Day holiday, according to data from the property information portal Zhuge.com.

By area, sales of new homes in Shanghai plummeted 86 per cent to 5,000 square metres, while the capital saw a 92 per cent plunge to 2,000 sq metre, according to data from Centaline Property. Clement Luk, a director for east China at Centaline Property, said the home-buying mood has been dampened by the tightening of mortgage lending and the prolonged US-China trade war that discouraged spending.

 

 

 

 

 

https://moneymaven.io/mishtalk/economics/shanghai-housing-sales-plunge-86-in-golden-week-YzxBgF--ykKFhQ-HWMj-bw/

 

 

