China's Real Trade War--One Belt, One Road To Staggering Waste And Debt

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, May 7th, 2019

Indonesia’s Jakarta-Bandung project was financed mostly by loans from China Development Bank, though questions remain about exactly who gave the order. Sixty percent of the $5.3 billion funding is denominated in US dollars, the remaining 40% in yuan. Give the target the most concessions, and give up some precious dollars to do it, but extract in return the future; payment for resources in yuan.

To many, it has started to look more like an extortion racket. You need the dollars; we get to tell you how things go once you inevitably fall behind on payments. The FT’s investigations, which covered Indonesia as well as others in Laos and Serbia to Hungary, found the primary sticking point to be just that.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=312700&preview_id=312700&preview_nonce=fcbe952934&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.