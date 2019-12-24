Christmas In Flyover America

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, December 24th, 2019

However deficient and unappetizing you think Mr. Trump is, and how crudely unorthodox his behavior, that equation is what got enough people to vote for him. The strenuous efforts to antagonize him, disable him, and get rid of him by any means necessary — including police-state tactics, bad faith inquisitions, and outright sedition — have prevented the nation as a whole from entertaining a realistic new consensus for making better choices. In fact, it has achieved just the opposite: a near civil war, edition 2.0.

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/christmas-in-flyover-land/

