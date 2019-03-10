CIA Contractors Promoting Bogus Satellite Photos To Undermine Trump's North Korea Negotiations

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, March 10th, 2019

Not only is the use of the term “commercial” misleading in nature, but analysis of the photos indicates that the activity at the Sohae facility is related to deconstruction. The reports are driven by a number of entities with connections to the Central Intelligence Agency and a number of other special interests which call into credibility both the veracity of the reports and the journalistic integrity of NBC News.

 

 

 

https://disobedientmedia.com/2019/03/the-media-is-lying-about-construction-at-sohae-launch-facility/

