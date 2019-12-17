College Enrollment Skids for 8th Year in a Row in 2019, But Student Loans Skyrocket

With college costs blowing through the roof, with “luxury student housing” and not so luxury “student housing” having become asset classes – including, of course, CMBS, now in rough waters – for global investors, with textbook publishers gouging students to the nth degree, and with the monetary value of higher education questioned in more and more corners, the inevitable happened once again: College enrollment dropped for the eighth year in a row:

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/12/16/college-enrollment-skids-eighth-year-in-a-row-in-2019-but-student-loans-skyrocket/