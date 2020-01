New Federal Reserve data shows commercial and industrial loan growth weakened in 2H19, an indication the industrial recession continues to plague the overall US economy. C&I loans rose 1.6% in Dec. to $2.4 trillion, with most of the growth seen in the first half of the year. As for 2H19, no "green shoots" have yet materialized in industrials.....Decelerating C&I loan growth in 2019 is a direct result of an industrial recession that has been deepening in the back half of the year.