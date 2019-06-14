Commissar Trump: An Economic Statist Just Like His Opponents On The Left

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, June 14th, 2019

Trump is a collectivist, just like his opponents on “the left.” They talk about the “privileged” versus the “oppressed,” the “rich” versus the “poor”; Trump talks about the abused “America people” versus foreign trade exploiters of an America that is not so great. And like his political rivals, Trump wants to and uses the power of the state to impose his notions of the appropriate interventionist and redistributive policies to set things right.

 

 

 

 

 

