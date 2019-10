Gaetz stated, “So the nation with “no fault” divorce is supposed to stay married to the Syrian Kurds…forever? We gave them weapons, money and training to run ISIS out of *their* region. Now we are supposed to entangle ourselves in their 400+ yr conflict w the Turks? Do we share values?”

https://libertyconservativenews.com/matt-gaetz-bashes-meghan-mccains-calls-for-never-ending-war/