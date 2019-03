....The average consumer now subscribes to three streaming video services, and for the first time, more households are subscribing to streaming TV than to traditional cable, according to a new report....69% of households have at least one streaming video subscription, compared with 65% who have a cable subscription

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-19/cord-cutting-apocalypse-more-households-subscribe-streaming-tv-cable-deloitte-says