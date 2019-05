It’s beginning to look more and more like 2008… or 2000… or 1929. The leveraged loan market of 2019, for example, looks a lot like the mortgage market of 2008, with $1 trillion of debt and securities packaged with tranches of mystery meat and stuck together like a bad sausage.

https://bonnerandpartners.com/our-crash-alert-flag-is-still-flying/