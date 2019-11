Sales at these “mall stores” fell by 2% year-over-year to $155 billion in Q3, where they’d first been in 2005. Over the same period, ecommerce sales have multiplied from $21 billion to $155 billion. That they’re now equal is an astounding metric for people who have long denied that ecommerce will ever amount to more than a niche thingy:

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/11/22/ecommerce-sales-jump-by-most-in-history-brick-mortar-melts-down/