Fact is 58% of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings. Large swaths of the American population are at the edge of trouble: “27% of adults would need to borrow or sell something to pay for an unexpected expense of $400. One quarter of adults have no retirement savings, and skipped necessary medical care in 2018 because they were unable to afford the cost”.

https://northmantrader.com/2019/07/25/credit-card-splurge/