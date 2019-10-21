Curse Of The Cybersphere----Recursivity Run Amuck

Before all this, history was left largely to historians, who curated it from a range of views for carefully considered introduction to the stream of human culture, and who managed this process at a pace that allowed a polity to get on with its business at hand in the here-and-now — instead of incessantly and recursively reviewing events that have already happened 24/7. The more electronic media has evolved, the more it lends itself to manipulation, propaganda, and falsification of whatever happened five minutes, or five hours, or five weeks ago..... So, the final act in the collapse of the USA will be the government choking itself to death on replayed narratives from its own server farms.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/10/james-howard-kunstler/the-fatal-loop-of-recursivity/