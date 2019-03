If the ZEW’s figures are close, and they have been a reasonable approximation for Germany overall, then real GDP growth in Q1 2019 will not have been growth – which would make three straight quarters without any. That’s a very long time for it to have been absent. This may or may not be recession, but that is quite beside the big picture.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=295738&preview_id=295738&preview_nonce=c49457bcdc&preview=true