Day Of Reckoning

Well, they’ve done it again. By “they” I of course mean the US Federal Reverse and all the other central banks combined. Synchronized global easing it is called and the once again giant inflows of artificial liquidity are dominating the price action in markets irrespective what’s going on with earnings or growth. The stock market is not the economy, the economy is not the stock market. The stock market is liquidity and the stock market is the primary tool with which central banks want to control the trajectory of the economy. It’s the unspoken but increasingly recognized truth.

