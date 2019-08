If there are any virtues of debt instruments with negative yields we’ve yet to realize them. Certainly, we understand that as bond yields fall, bond prices rise, and bond investors are rewarded with capital appreciation. But when capital’s appreciating as a consequence of negative yields, we suspect there’s something fundamentally wrong with the capital itself.

